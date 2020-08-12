Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
2020 Masters tournament to tee off in November with no patrons or guests
Arkansas Department of Commerce awards over $1M to Magazine for broadband
Data Science Bachelor’s Degree first-of-its kind at University of Arkansas
Shreveport hospital cleared, search for shooting suspect now statewide
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless 40
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
2020 Masters tournament to tee off in November with no patrons or guests
Top Stories
No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans
Russian ministry provides money to pay World Athletics fine
NBA lays out plan for player guests to enter Disney bubble
Bubba Wallace, Columbia Sportswear sign sponsorship deal
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alerts
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Fearless 40: Maumelle
Fearless 40
Posted:
Aug 12, 2020 / 09:24 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2020 / 09:24 AM CDT
Trending Stories
1996 Alaska cold case closed after Arkansas man’s DNA matched
Little Rock man loses left eye after being tased in the eye by LRPD
Video
Interactive Radar
Town of Sparkman remembers SAU student killed Tuesday morning
Video
Alaskan officials identified the killer in 1996 cold case murder of teenage girl; Arkansas suspect commits suicide
Video