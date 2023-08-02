The Maumelle Hornets are hoping year two under head coach Brian Maupin ends better than year one.
Maumelle won its first two games in 2022 but the Hornets lost seven of their final eight games.
Maumelle’s motto for 2023 is “Make History”.
by: Wess Moore
Posted:
Updated:
The Maumelle Hornets are hoping year two under head coach Brian Maupin ends better than year one.
Maumelle won its first two games in 2022 but the Hornets lost seven of their final eight games.
Maumelle’s motto for 2023 is “Make History”.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now