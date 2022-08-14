Maumelle kicks off a new era this season under first-year head coach Brian Maupin. Winning two state championships over the last three years as Robinson’s defensive coordinator, Maupin hopes to instill a winning culture after the Hornets went 4-7 last fall. Four wins marked the team’s lowest since 2018. Maumelle loses big names and big bodies in now-Razorbacks Andrew Chamblee and Nico Davillier. The new-look squad is led by returning starting quarterback Weston Pierce and touted tight end recruit Amarie Rogers. The Hornets will face a reshuffled 5A Central schedule, the conference notably gaining Maupin’s former team in Robinson. Under fresh leadership, a Maumelle hopes this is the year the school earns their first-ever state championship since opening in 2011.