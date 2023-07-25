The high school football season begins one month from tonight. The Mayflower Eagles fly into their second season in class 4A with higher expectations than in recent years.

Despite going 4-6 overall last fall, that record was the program’s best since 2018 following three straight 2-win seasons.

Nearing the .500-mark in 2022 was in spite of the team losing their quarterback to injury.

With Austin Emerson in his sixth go-around as head coach, Mayflower will look to use a strong senior class, big-bodied underclassmen, improved depth, and continuity in Emerson’s system to post their best finish in half a decade.