It hasn’t been a very strong stretch for Mayflower football.

After seeing 10+ win seasons in 2017 and 2018, the Eagles won just two games in each of the last three seasons.

They went 2-8 in 2021, those two wins coming in conference play. Mayflower now moves up from Class 3A to 4A, fitting into conference 4A-4.

Despite the inherently tougher competition, there’s reason to believe in a turnaround at Mayflower.

Head coach Austin Emerson enters his third season implementing his system.

The team has continuity in their favor as nearly the entire roster from last fall returns.

Furthermore, the Eagles have previously faced their new opponents in non-conference play.

Time will tell if the Eagles can take flight in a new setting.