Fearless 40: Mills

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. -- In late May, first year Jacksonville head football coach Maurice Moody was struck by COVID-19.

For a man that has never been to the hospital in his life, Moody didn't think much of the early symptoms until he had his first seizure. Then the dominoes started to fall. He had another seizure, chills, 104 degree fever, couldn't taste or smell, pneumonia, dangerously low blood pressure, and his kidneys were failing.