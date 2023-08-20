North Little Rock football enters this season looking to bring the program back to contending for a state championship as it did in years past.

After a 2-year run by Randy Sandefur as head coach, fellow long-time assistant Clint Reed now leads the charge for the Charging Wildcats.

Coming off a 5-5 regular season finish last fall, North Little Rock made it to the second round of playoffs before being blown out by eventual state runner-up Bentonville.

While the team lost Razorbacks defensive end signee Quincy Rhodes Jr. to graduation, the Charging Wildcats return many impact players from a season ago.

Retaining both of their coordinators and without much change to their system on both sides of the ball, NLR hopes to get back to War Memorial after two years without a state finals berth.