Fearless 40: North Little Rock Charging Wildcats

The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. Today we preview North Little Rock.

The Charging Wildcats went 11-2 in 2020. It was the fifth straight year NLR played for a state title.

Head Coach Randy Sandefur takes over at North Little Rock. He and some of his seniors tell us about their team heading into the 2021 season.

The Charging Wildcats start their season at home against Har-Ber on September 3rd.

