The North Little Rock Charging Wildcats went 10-3 in 2021 and made it to the 7A semifinals.

This season the Charging Wildcats want more. The goal is to win the conference and make it to the state finals.

North Little Rock lost eight starters on offense and eight starters on defense, but head coach Randy Sandefur says this is no rebuilding project.

The Charging Wildcats open the season against Catholic.