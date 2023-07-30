The high school football season is now under a month away.

Parkview enters the fall in a position the team hasn’t been in since 1979 as they chase a state championship repeat.

In their first season moved down from class 6A to 5A, the Patriots went undefeated in conference play and would beat Shiloh Christian 31-21.

Parkview returns many key pieces of the puzzle, including star quarterback Eric McGehee, wide receiver Monterrio Elston, and defensive back Omarion Robinson.

Hear how the Patriots are rallying the troops to get back to their home stadium of War Memorial in December.