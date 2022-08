The Parkview Patriots won ten games in 2021. Their season came to an end in the 6A semifinals.

This season Parkview won’t make the 6A playoffs. That’s because Parkview is moving down to 5A.

The Patriots have to replace a running back and a quarterback that graduated and moved on to the SEC.

Head Coach Brad Bolding feels like the Patriots have found those replacements.

Parkview opens the season against Springdale Har-Ber.