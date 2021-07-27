Fearless 40: Pulaski Academy Bruins

The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. Today we preview Pulaski Academy.

The Bruins won their second straight state championship in 2020, going a perfect 13-0, 5-0 in the 5A Central.

Anthony Lucas takes over as head coach for Kevin Kelley. Lucas and some of his seniors tell us about their team heading into the 2021 season.

Pulaski Academy starts its season by playing at Joe T. Robinson on Friday August 27th.

See more on the Bruins at FearlessFriday.com.