The Pulaski Academy Bruins are bracing for a year of change but they say nothing changes.

The Bruins are moving up to 6A in 2022. They’ll make the move without Joe Himon. The running back graduated and is at Northwestern now. Quarterback Charlie Fiser also graduated.

The Bruins won their third straight 5A state title last year. This year they consider themselves the underdogs in 6A.

The Bruins first game is against Joe T. Robinson.