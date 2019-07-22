Breaking News
Man shot in eye dies in Dallas County, officials say

Fearless 40: Quitman High Bulldogs

Fearless 40
Posted: / Updated:

The team opens the 2019 season against the Rose Bud Ramblers on Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story