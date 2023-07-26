We’re now less than a month away from Arkansas high school football kickoff. Few teams in the state head into the season with a mindset like Riverview’s.

A revolving door has seen the Raiders of Searcy have five head coaches in five years, the program’s numbers suffering as an effect.

Steve Williams broke that trend this offseason by returning to the team for his second season as head coach.

Coming off a 3-win season and with only about 18 players practicing with the varsity team over the spring, Riverview is focused not just on winning but on shoring up the program to help their school become a “football school.”

Last making the playoffs in 2019 when the Raiders won 7 games, the team hopes to make the most of what they have and shock class 4A with a bounce-back season.