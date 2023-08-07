For most high school football programs, going unbeaten in conference play and making it to the state semifinals would be seen as a successful season.

But given the high expectations at Robinson, that finish last fall almost felt incomplete.

Entering last season as 4A state champions, the Senators enjoyed a dominant debut season in class 5A.

The team went 8-0 in 5A Central, only falling to two eventual state champs Pulaski Academy in non-conference and Parkview in the playoffs.

Robinson enters this season with a new challenge fielding a totally revamped roster after losing 35 players to graduation.

Quarterback Quentin Murphy is among just three returning starters while head coach Todd Eskola is back leading the team.

With the other 19 players across offense and defense being first-year starters, the Senators hope that championship culture can help lead an inexperienced team to their program’s third state title in five years.