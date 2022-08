It’s year two for Zak Clark at Searcy. The Lions went 4-7 in his first season.

Searcy started the season 4-3 but lost their last four games, the last in the playoffs against Parkview.

This season coach Clark says Searcy will be young, but they return one of the state’s best running backs, D.D. Johnson.

Searcy opens the season on the road against Batesville.