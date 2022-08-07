Sheridan heads into the fall with their hopes high for a turnaround. Last season the Yellowjackets finished 2-8 and went winless at 0-7 in 6A East.

The offseason saw the team lose most of its coaching staff. However, Larry McBroom is back for his third season as head coach and is heralded as the right man to orchestrate the rebuild. A long-time, successful coach in Oklahoma recently inducted into the state’s sports hall of fame, McBroom will try to right the ship with a more experienced roster and a fresh band of coaches.

Jonesboro is off their schedule as the defending conference champs move up to 7A, but the Yellowjackets’ rigorous conference expands from 8 teams to 10 by adding Benton, Catholic, Jacksonville, and Greene County Tech. Sheridan has lacked success over the last two decades, eclipsing five wins in just one season since 2000. The Jackets believe this is the year the program takes a leap forward.