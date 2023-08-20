Little Rock Southwest football enters its fourth season as a program and the team is hoping for continued improvement.

Competing in class 7A since the school opened in 2020, the Gryphons have gone from a winless finish to a one-win year to a two-win season.

Southwest beat Rogers Heritage and Central last fall to bring their all-time wins to three. Under head coach Daryl Patton, the Gryphons have seen their participation numbers explode which can help most players not have to play both ways.

The team says that growth in the program’s culture and talent can bring Southwest closer to their first-ever winning season.