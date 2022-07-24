The seniors this fall at Star City have helped the program make a 180 and now their mission is to earn the team’s first state championship.

The Bulldogs finished 7-4 last season and 5-2 in conference play, tied for second-best in 8-4A. Between 2016 and 2018, Star City combined for just 10 wins.

The senior class that entered the program amid that slump has seen a playoff birth every year since. For the last four years head coach Chris Vereen has navigated the Bulldogs’ rebuild back to contention.

With McGehee moving up into their conference, Star City is set to compete with the former 3A power and Warren for a conference title. Returning most of their key players, Star City will lean on the run game and have their sights set on a deeper playoff run this year.