The 2023 Arkansas high school football season will be here before we know it. Star City will offer a new-look product on the field.

While class 4A proved to be a gauntlet last year, the Bulldogs entered the playoffs riding high at 9-1.

But Star City would lose 49-42 against Rivercrest in round two, offering an anticlimactic finish to a season with much promise.

With some standout players now graduated, Chris Vereen’s team regroups with a heavier emphasis on the running game and with a chip on their shoulder.

The Bulldogs say that some are led to believe Star City is set up to take a step back this fall.

After an offseason of progress and growth, the team would beg to differ and will look to show why when kickoff comes in August.