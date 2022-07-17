Stuttgart comes off a strong season as repeat conference champions in 2-4A.

The Ricebirds’ playoff run ended in the third round with a last-minute finish against Warren.

Headlined by Arkansas State commit Cedric Hawkins at running back and with many starters back, Stuttgart looks to replicate their unbeaten 2020 regular season.

The Ricebirds will try to bring their recent success to a new level while competing with conference newcomers and 3A state champion Harding Academy.

