LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Fearless 40 is getting set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. Today’s preview is the Sylvan Hills Bears.

The Bears finished 2020 with a record of 9-4, going 6-1 in conference play.

Coach Hill said they persevered and got better each week last year and want to build off that.

Sylvan Hills lost in the Semi-Finals to Lake Hamilton.

Coach Hill said they are replacing eleven players on offense.

See more on the Bears at FearlessFriday.com.