Sylvan Hills rides into the fall coming off a pair of successful seasons to start Chris Hill’s tenure as head coach.

In 2020 the Bears won their conference and made it three rounds deep in playoffs, following it up with a 7-4 finish in 2021. While boasting an impressive 5-2 record in 6A East, only falling to Jonesboro and El Dorado in conference play, the team came up short to Mountain Home at home in the first round.

Known for their old-school rushing attack that eats the clock, Sylvan Hills returns their offensive and defensive lines, their triple-option B backs, and their quarterback.

The Bears gear up for the challenge of new opponents. While Jonesboro moves to 7A and is off their schedule, the 6A East adds Benton, Catholic, Jacksonville, and Greene County Tech. The team looks to bounce back after a slow ending to last season, continuing their chase for the program’s first state title since 1980.