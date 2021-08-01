Fearless 40: Vilonia Eagles

The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. Today we preview Vilonia.

The Eagles finished the 2020 season one game over .500 and made it to the second round of the 5A state playoffs. The highlight of the season was when they hosted their first playoff game and beat Watson Chapel by 39 points. However, lost to Lakeside by nine the following week.

It’s seniors galore in 2021, as the Eagles have one of the largest senior classes in the state with 36. So, Vilonia has high expectations and a chip on their shoulder heading into the upcoming season.