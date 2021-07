Gear up for kickoff in the Fearless 40 season preview for Watson Chapel.

The Wildcats finished 2020 with a record of 5-5, going 3-4 in conference 5A-Central.

Head coach Jared Dutton and some of his seniors tell us about their team heading into the 2021 season.

Watson Chapel starts its season by visiting Pine Bluff on Friday, August 27.

See more on the Wildcats at FearlessFriday.com.