The Watson Chapel Wildcats had a rough season in 2021. They went 0-8.

This season they have a new head coach and a new attitude.

Maurice Moody takes over the Wildcats. Moody coached Jacksonville last season.

The Wildcats believe they’ll have a strong offensive line and defensive line. They will need it the 5A Central.

Watson Chapel opens the season by hosting Texarkana on Thursday, April 25th. It will be shown live on KARZ.