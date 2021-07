The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. Today we preview White Hall.

The Bulldogs finished 2020 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the 5A Central.

Bobby Bolding is back for his third season at White Hall. Some of his seniors tell us about their team heading into the 2021 season.

White Hall starts its season by hosting Sheridan Friday, August 27th.

