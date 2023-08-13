Pulaski Academy enters this season in a familiar spot with a target on their back as a defending state champion.

In their first season moved up to class 6A, the 4-time defending champion Bruins silenced their critics by going 12-1 last fall and avenging their only loss to Greenwood in the state final with a 42-35 win.

The team is no stranger to facing challenges and clearing obstacles. In 2021, PA won in spite of then-first-year head coach Anthony Lucas taking over after long-time head coach Kevin Kelley left for the college level.

Last year, PA won in spite of better competition in the move up from 5A to 6A. This season the Bruins try to fill the void of key cogs due to graduating star seniors, such as rising junior Brandon Cobb replacing Kel Busby at quarterback.

The Bruins will use a “next man up” mentality and lean on their program’s championship tradition in the chase for a five-peat.