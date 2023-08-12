Kickoff this month will mark a new era officially going underway for Sylvan Hills football.

Three seasons removed from a 6A state semifinal appearance, the Bears have regressed from 9 wins to 7 and most recently to 3.

With head coach Chris Hill leaving the team for El Dorado after missing the playoffs last year, assistant coach and Sylvan Hills grad Jason Houle takes the reins as head coach.

Dramatically changing their system on both sides of the ball, the Bears enter this fall fielding young and inexperienced starters.

However, Houle and his players plan for a smooth transition and a quick return to contention.