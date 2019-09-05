Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
The Mel Robbins Show
Top Stories
Update: Dorian strengthens back to a Category 3 hurricane as it batters the Southeast U.S. seaboard
Top Stories
FamilyLife headquarters to move out of Arkansas
ORDER UP: Grits with a side of guns
Update: Little Rock homicide victim found in crashed car identified
FOX 16 News at 9, Sept. 4
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Dbacks rookie Gallen pitching no-hitter thru 6 vs Padres
Top Stories
Preview: Harding vs. OBU
Top Stories
Lorenzen homers, gets win, plays field as Reds top Phillies
LEADING OFF: Strasburg vs Braves, Lorenzen does it all
Pulisic intrigued by possibility of playing in Olympics
Dwight Howard eager to make most of 2nd chance with Lakers
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Week 0, Plays of the Week
Fearless 40
Posted:
Sep 4, 2019 / 08:51 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 4, 2019 / 08:51 PM CDT