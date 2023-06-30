BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas high school football programs are currently in a two-week period of team inactivity that the coaches view as a much-needed one.

The period, dubbed the dead period by the Arkansas Activities Association, opened June 25 and lasts through July 9.

Several head coaches whose teams participated in a recent University of Arkansas 7-on-7 shared their sentiments on the break.

Bentonville head coach Jody Grant:

“I always tell kids that the dead period is set up for 17 days off and we tell our kids that they can work out if they want to, but if they want to rest for 17 days that they deserve that opportunity,” Grant said. “I think it is equally as good for our coaches, who are exhausted at this point, and their wives.

“I hate that our lives as coaches revolve around this two-week dead period. I think truthfully, and a lot of people don’t want to voice this, but it wouldn’t hurt my feelings if they made it three weeks.

“I think with kids that we have kind of taken being a kid away from this kids with all we do. Truthfully if everybody is taking three weeks across the state, what changes? Other than you have got kids that are probably healthier, fresher and get to spend more time with their families.

“I love the dead period. I think it comes at the right time and it wouldn’t hurt my feelings if it was extended a week.”

Hot Springs head coach Darrell Burnett:

“Man, this is what I have to say about that,” Burnett said. “The way everything is set up now with the year-round 365, my personal opinion is I think it is awful. What we have learned in different places is that you have got to let kids be kids. They have got to miss it and they have got to want to be around it and you have got to be eager to play the sport.

“If you are killing them in June and killing them in July, we have gone that before and we’ve got to week seven (of the regular season) and they were done. As a coach, you have got to look at yourself. We have got guys that play basketball, guys that play baseball and so we have to monitor that.

“Our biggest thing is to not hit our peak like we did one year in week four and then we crashed. We need to hit our peak on down the road to when you get in the playoffs that you can make some noise.

“They need a break and our coaches work their butts off, too. We have got great coaches that don’t count hours, don’t count days, but everybody needs a break.”

Baptist Prep head coach Riley Perkins:

“It’s a great time to do it because our June has been packed,” Perkins said. “It’s been loaded. We have done 7-on-7s and a team camp as well. We have been very active in competitive events this summer and then practice as well where we have been working really, really hard.

“…Hopefully this will them time to get rejuvenated and hopefully hit he ground running, rock and roll and hopefully take some momentum into the season.”

Fayetteville head coach Casey Dick:

“It is very much a double-edged sword,” Dick said. “If you look at it, from January until May, these kids are going. You have an off-season, and then you have skills practice, then you have spring ball and then summer. It is a grind.

“This is the least as far as outside conditioning that we have done because you get those two weeks off and a lot of stuff is going to negated when you come back.”

Little Rock Catholic head coach John Fogleman:

“I think some of our kids need it,” Fogleman said. “We have quite a few multi-sport kids, but as long as they don’t do absolutely nothing, that’s your greatest fear. They can go do some unstructured stuff on their own so when you come back in July, you are not trying to get somebody in shape.

“I do think that some of them need to get away from us, the yelling and things like that as long as they will do a little bit of something.”

Bentonville West head coach Bryan Pratt:

“I think it is huge,” Pratt said. “We use it as ‘hey, this is a vacation for y’all now and also the coaches.’ It goes year round.

“It’s awesome. Coming from out of state, it is one of the things that I really embraced – that we get some dead period because teams like us, if it can be done and somebody else is doing it, we are going to do it, too, because we don’t want to get behind. This gets it statewide where no one is doing anything.”

Rogers head coach Chad Harbison:

“I think it is key,” Harbison said. “I was talking to a coach the other day that we are trying too hard to make football year around sport like everything else is. It is not a game we need to play year round really.

“We need to train and stay in shape and do things, but we are in three full-padded team camps in June and a couple of 7-on-7s. You know its risky.

“…Having that two weeks is great and coming back we will shift our mindset and shift gears into fall when we come back on July and start working more on ourselves and not go anywhere, try to get our kids healthy and get them ready to play the season.”

Dover head coach Will Cox:

“We have our workout system where it is set up to give them times,” Cox said. “We have a morning workout and an evening workout because most of guys have job, working own the farm, doing different stuff. That dead period is nice for them because our guys are playing football, playing basketball, playing baseball. So being able to be a kid and get away from the sport is great for them and I am excited for that.”

Photo by John D. James