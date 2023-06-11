BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

It may be the beginning of the summer, but Benton head football coach Brad Harris and his program are already knee deep into the work for next season.

That will continue Monday with the Panthers hosting the 16-team Benton FCA 7-on-7 Tournament.

“We have got 16 teams from Russellville all the way to Valley View to Central Arkansas schools and got Nashville and Prescott to come up from the South and Arkadelphia,” Harris said. “We have got some really good teams so it is going to be really competitive day with some very talented teams.

“We do pool play in the morning and everybody is guaranteed three games during their pool and then we’ll go into a single-elimination tournament.

“…We’ve got some really good teams and I think it is going to a great day of 7-on-7.”

Benton, Lake Hamilton Little Rock Southwest and Arkadelphia make up Pool A while Nashville, White Hall, Beebe and Bauxite form Pool B.

The Pool C competitors are Hot Springs Lakeside, Sylvan Hills and Valley View while Pool D is comprised of Forrest City, Russellville, Hot Springs and Prescott.

Benton won the University of Arkansas-Monticello 7-on-7 event on June 2, competed in last Friday’s Southern Arkansas University’s event and will also participate in this Wednesday’s University of Arkansas 7-on-7 in Fayetteville.

Benton is led by senior tailback Braylen Russell (6-2, 230), an Arkansas target who has taken official visits fo South Carolina and Baylor the last two weekends and will do so with the Razorbacks this upcoming weekend.

“Braylen is an awesome kid number one,” Harris said. “He is a great player that comes to work every day, always got a smile on his face and enjoying everything.

“He has got a big month ahead of him,” Harris said. “He went to South Carolina…and Baylor and then next week we will be in Fayetteville on Wednesday and I think he is taking his official visit on Thursday and Friday through the weekend with Arkansas.

“And then I think the will have one other visit with Tennessee. I’m not 100 percent sure on that one.

“He’s got a big month ahead of him. He is deciding on his birthday on July 14. He said he is going to make his announcement them and he said ‘Coach, I am done that that point with recruiting and whoever I go with is who I am going with then and that’s it.’

“I think his front runners are Arkansas, Tennessee and South Carolina and I think that is what he is down to is what it sounds like to me.”

The 7-on-=7 events have become an integral part of off-season work according to Harris.

“We try to utilize the summer for a couple of team camps and 7 on 7s to start getting us ready for the season,” Harris said. “The days of two-a-days and all the cramming it in, you don’t have to do that anymore with this. That is what we really like about it.

“…We also use it as an avenue that is great for conditioning for our skill guys, the timing and chemistry to work on all that and the kids enjoy it. So it is a lot of fun through the summer.”

The summer also feature the Arkansas Activities Association’s mandatory dead period, where the athletes can not be in competitive situations.

“We get the last week of June, I think it is like the 25th or 26, and then all the way through July 9th,” Harris said. “We come back on July 10th after that two-week dead period.

“What we try to do with our guys is a lot of 7-on-7 before the dead period and then we don’t do a whole lot of 7-on-7 afterwards. Instead we do the team camps that they allow us to do. The AAA gives us 8 competition days, which is defined by 7-on-7 competition or a team camp.

“We try to split it up and do more 7-on-7 in June and then focus more on 11-on-11 when we get into the month of July. That takes us kind of into August practices and summer workouts, more getting ready for the season.”

Harris’ team will open its 2023 season on Aug. 26th at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium with the annual Salt Bowl against rival Bryant.

The Panthers are coming off a 10-3 campaign in 2022 that ended with a 31-24 loss to Greenwood.

“We really like where we are at defensively with our program right now with our box play, linebackers and safety, but we do have to find some quality depth at corner,” Harris said. “We are kind of thin there so we are trying to develop some young kids there. We graduated two seniors last year so new have got some work there on defense.

“Offensively, we have got to replace three seniors that we lost in the offensive line, but we have some good sophomores that played on our JV team last year. If we can get those guys to step in, they are big kids that are very capable. If we can get them to step up then we really like where we are at with our offense also.

“We’ve got Braylen Russell at running back and we’ve got a kid named Chris Barnard that starts at safety and plays running back and is really talented.”

Incumbent senior quarterback Cline Hooten (6-4, 200) and sophomore Drew Davis (6-2, 175) are competing for playing time as the signal caller.

Davis threw for 2,507 yards, 32 touchdowns and had a 68 percent completion percentage in ninth-grade action.

“We have got two quarterbacks that are playing really well right now – Cline Hooten, who is a senior and then Drew Davis, who is a sophomore that is really good, and we have some good young receivers,” Harris said. “If we can get some O-line play to solid up and and then our DBs at corner, I think we are going to have a go chance to be competitive next fall.”