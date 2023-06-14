BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Benton capped its early summer football success on Wednesday by winning a 7-on-7 tournament hosted by the University of Arkansas.

The Panthers topped Oklahoma program Coweta 32-24 in the championship game held inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“Real proud of our guys effort today, we went 7-0 on the day and played with good energy and focus all day,” Benton head coach Brad Harris said.

“Our guys really enjoyed the experience of getting to play at the UA, the staff did a great job of making us feel welcome.”

Benton went undefeated in its seven pool and bracket play games in the eight-team event.

It downed Coweta (30-2), Forrest City (31-20), Pea Ridge (42-9) and Cave City (44-0) in pool play.

The Panthers took down Kansas City (Mo.) Southeast 41-12 in the quarterfinals and then topped Mineral Springs 29-21 in the semifinals.

Cahokia (Ill.) High was other team competing on Wednesday at Arkansas, which will host a 16-team 7-on-7 event on Wednesday, June 21.

It was the second win in four 7-on-7 June events for Benton, which also won the University of Arkansas-Monticello tournament.

The Panthers also finished second to Hot Springs in their own 16-team FCA event on Monday and made it to the quarterfinals of the Southern Arkansas University one.

Photo by John D. James