When Little Rock Christian’s football program suddenly found itself with head coaching opening in December, it did not have to look far for a successor to head coach Eric Cohu.

The school decided to elevate defensive coordinator Dustin Grimmett to take over the head coaching duties of a team just coming off a Class 6A runner-up finish and moving up to 7A next season.

“Man, I was honestly just blessed and humbled that they would give me the opportunity, just grateful they saw enough in me to make me the head football coach at Little Rock Christian and let me stay here,” Grimmett said. “This is home for my wife and I and so it just overwhelms me with everybody reaching out and saying congratulations and all the positive things have had to say is just very humbling for me.”

Cohu, 73-16 in the past seven seasons, announced plans on Dec. 7 to take a job with the Israel football league, funded by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and something Cohu has been a part of in the past.

Having led Little Rock Christian to a state title in 2018 and title game appearances in 2019, 2020 and this past season, Cohu is thrilled Grimmett is taking over in his place.

“We have really one of the best staffs in the state and Dustin is an outstanding young football coach,” Cohu said. “He knows the game, is solid and hard working, dedicated, cares about the kids, all the character things that are really necessary for the development of these guys.

“…I think Little Rock Christian is in great hands with Dustin.”

Grimmett, a Bryant native and former assistant at Arkadelphia and Waldron, feels fortunate to be following in Cohu’s footsteps.

“Coach Cohu, I consider him a mentor to me, even when I was at Arkadelphia for two years as defensive coordinator, I would call him and talk to him,” Grimmett said. “He is a very wise guy, been a lot of places, including Israel and done a lot of things. He is just a great leader, a great mentor.

“I thought he led the team and led the kids and established a culture and set a vision for our team. But at same time, he did that for our coaches. He is one of the best I have ever been around about developing coaches.”

Grimmett is a big believer that football can be a defining force in a player’s life.

“I really believe in the sport of football and I really believe it can change kids lives,” Grimmett said. “…I went to Bryant High School and I joined the football team in the eighth grade and it changed my life for the better. My coaches poured into me and they gave me some opportunities to be part of something bigger than myself.

“So I really believe in that and believe in how it can develop kids and how and it can develop their character, their work ethic snd all of those type things. I am just really big on that and I want to give to the kids what football gave to me, what my coaches gave to me. That’s first and foremost.”

Little Rock Christian’s main goal will to not be outworked per Grimmett.

“We are going to be all about hard work,” Grimmett said. “Guys have got to get in there and work and I know everybody around the state is saying the same things, but we have got to be about it. Get in there and work during the offseason and we have got to develop it. We have got to do a good job as coaches of placing kids in the right spots and developing them to be successful, especially having to move up in classification.”

The Lions will be moving to the Class 7A Central and join a conference that includes Bryant, Conway, Cabot Little Rock Southwest, Little Rock Central, North Little Rock and fellow newcomer Pulaski Academy.

“I think it is definitely a tough conference and, if I remember right, the state champion has come out of the Central the past seven years before this year, Grimmett said. “And although they didn’t win it this year, you had two of the strongest teams in the state from that conference being Conway and Bryant.

“It is going to be a tough conference. I think there are some really good coaches in the conference and it is going to be a tough battle every week. Those coaches are going to have those teams ready to play so we have got to do the same.”

Grimmett knows not having as much enrollment as other Class 7A Central school will be an obstacle.

“It is a challenge, football is a numbers game and you need numbers to compete at the highest level for sure,” Grimmet said. “So that is going to be an obstacle that we definitely have to overcome.

“But I will say at the same time, you want to compete and you want to win at the highest level so at the same time, it’s exciting to get to be able to do that now. If you win in the 7A state championship, you have got a good argument to be the top school in the state.

“…We have a good football program here and I feel confident we can compete at the 7A level. It is not going to be easy, I am not going to lie to you. I am confident in our staff, confident in our guys and we have got school that supports us.”

It does seem to be a time to take over at Little Rock Christian, who went 10-3 last season before falling to Greenwood in the title game.

Every level of football was successful at the school in 2023.

“We did lose some really key seniors, some great kids, some great football players,” Grimmett said. “Our senior group was really unified so that is something that is going to be something that is going to hurt moving forward.

“But we know that we have a lot coming back. Our seventh grade went undefeated, our eighth grade went undefeated, our ninth grade had a really good season and then our JV team went undefeated as well and our varsity was state runner-up in Class 6A.

“We are going to return some of those guys at they varsity level so we have got a good talented group coming back and some good underclassman that are going to help us next year.”

Photo courtesy of Little Rock Christian