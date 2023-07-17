BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

It’s not often that a coach gets a chance to revive multiple programs, but that’s exactly what new Springdale Har-Ber head football coach Brent Eckley has the opportunity to do.

Eckley, who has a 253-59 career record and is in the Missouri Football Coach Hall of Fame, takes over for Wildcats this season after previous stops at Montgomery, Union and Jackson.

He replaces Chris Wood, who moves into administration after starting the program in 2006 and having overall great success in his 17-year run.

But Har-Ber went just 1-10 last season with the lone win a 49-14 win over Springdale, a program that went 1-9, and the Wildcats have won just four games in two seasons.

“The thing is this will be the third time that I have had the chance to start over – and usually when you’re hired some place, it is usually when they have been down a little bit,” Eckley said. “It is always good to go in and change those expectations.

“I think when I was at Union that in the seven years maybe we lost four conference games and they were all pretty early and then at Jackson we had not lost a conference game in the last five years.

“I’m not saying that is what we are going to do here, but we are going to absolutely try.”

Har-Ber offers Eckley a chance to compete in the 7A-West, one of Arkansas’ toughest conferences, and try to elevate the once proud program.

“This was an opportunity for me to try and restart something and that’s the fun,” Eckley said. “Sometimes it gets to be a grind where you are just hanging on and hanfging on and it’s the same old, same old.

“But when you get to start or restart a program, it’s ‘this is new and this is new’ and the relationships between the parents, kids and coaches is new so building is fun for a coach.

“And knowing that the expectations are where they were at and knowing that we have a chance to raise them a little bit is fun. Everybody is excited about that.”

Eckley made around 20 12-hour round trips from Jackson to Springdale this spring.

“I am excited about this challenge and I drove back and forth, not every week, but it was like 18 to 20 times that I drove back and forth from Jackson to be here with these guys as consistently as I could,” Eckley said.

“But I still wasn’t here enough and the coaches that were on staff and held over worked their tails off while being short staffed. That has been really huge and will be a big key to what success we have.”

Eckley also lauded the players and their parents.

“I am just really, really pleased with the kids,” Eckley said. “We have great kids and my experience as a coach has been if you have great kids, it is usually a reflection of the parents. So I think we have some good adults that are helping us out.

“The kids have worked hard and I have been super pleased with the staff.”

Eckley’s staff is a mixture of old and new.

“I think we brought in four and we held seven,” Eckley said. “We weren’t cutting anybody loose. They were good guys and good workers and good people.

“As it is some of the guys that were on staff had some opportunities to go other places and we were able to plug in some.

“Luckily I was able to guy with me from Jackson, which was huge – and that was Ryan Heaton and was also able to get Erick Webster as an assistant. He was an assistant for me at Union before I was at Jackson so he had been with me for five or six years and then took for me at Union. That has been a huge help as well.”

Har-Ber competed in the Southwest Classic Elite 7-on-7 last week at Shiloh Christian.

“We are taking small steps toward improvement and I think that is not anybody’s fault, but if you go through a rough season like last year’s some times it is tough for the expectations to win every time you so up.

“Sometimes you have to win that back and we have just got to get as many small wins as we can.

“It’s good that we are competing out here. It was a great tournament and this was the best competition that we have seen at 7-on-7 tournaments. That’s good because we have to do things right if we want to be successful.”

