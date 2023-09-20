BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

After three convincing wins to open the season and a week of rest, Fayetteville will dive into 7A-West Conference action this weekend feeling good about what it has accomplished so far

The Purple Bulldogs (3-0), who have outscored their foes 157-41 this season, will travel to face Bentonville West (2-1) Friday at 7 p.m. in Centerton.

“I think we are playing just really confident and fast football, which I think goes back to our preparation during the week Monday through Thursday and just getting our kids to believe in what we asking them do,” Fayetteville head coach and former Razorback quarterback Casey Dick said.

“It’s a bit different each week and they have understood that. We are to the point now where we are starting to get into a routine with our preparation and that should start taking a little bit better effect as well.”

Fayetteville senior quarterback and Minnesota commit Drake Lindsey has completed 47 of 76 passes for 813 yards and 10 touchdowns so far this season with just one interception.

Lindsey is coming off a junior season in which completed 67 percent of his passing while tossing for 3,620 yards and 37 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

“He is playing really smart and kind of picking up where he left off last year as far as decision making and things like that,” Dick said. “I am obviously just extremely pleased with the way he has been playing through the non-conference schedule.

“Now getting into conference play, we are just looking for it to take it up another notch.”

The Fayetteville defense has certainly done its part with Dick crediting assistants Derek Davis and De’vonte Britt with the standout play on that side of the ball.

“They have done a great job all year,” Dick said. “Coach Davis Coach Britt have done a great job of preparing these kids dating back to January from 15 to 20 minutes a day here or there in the off-season. All that work that nobody saw is really coming to fruition and I am just really pleased and proud of the way those guys are playing.

“I think the biggest thing is they are playing really, really fast and I think when you are able to play free and fast and just go make plays, great things happen. I think they are allowing those kids to do, just play fast like we talked about and just letting them turn it loose and go play.”

Fayetteville started its season with a 43-21 home win over Cabot before grabbing a 58-20 road win at North Little Rock and then blanking visiting Fort Smith Northside 56-0.

Bentonville West whipped Booker T. Washington 35-24 in Tulsa in its lid-lifter, suffered a 21-18 loss at Cabot and then hammered Little Rock Central 63-0 before also having a bye week last Friday night.

Dick was the offensive coordinator for Bentonville West head coach Bryant Pratt for the program’s first two years before becoming head coach at Van Buren for a season and then moving on to Fayetteville.

“Just from being out there with Coach Pratt when we opened the school and knowing him and the things that he does, we are going to have to go and be really disciplined number one,” Dick said. “Obviously we know are going to see some things going into that game with him having an off week as well that we haven’t necessarily seen on tape yet.

“We’ll obviously have to be ready, but still have our kids playing fast there. We’ll just have to go be who we are that got us to this point. If we go do that and put ourselves into positive situations, we will have a great chance to go play well.”

Photo by John D. James