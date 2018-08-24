Fearless Friday Highlight Show Debuts Tonight on Fox16 Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The high school football season kicked off earlier this week at War Memorial Stadium, and the Fearless Friday highlight show is set to make its season debut Friday night at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Fox16.

Fearless Friday show host Wess Moore runs down the action the team will be covering Friday night -- as well as some games to watch this weekend -- including The Salt Bowl -- in the video above.

Several prospects will be in action this week for fans wanting to see some possible future Razorbacks. Otis Kirk has a look at a few of the games you'll want to keep an eye on:

Warren vs. Batesville Southside, Saturday, Noon, North Little Rock High School

The Lumberjacks are the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A entering the season using the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette rankings. Southside Batesville is No. 5. Two Arkansas commitments, wide receiver Treylon Burks and defensive tackle Marcus Miller, play for Warren. As a junior, Burks caught 45 passes for 1,090 yards and 11 touchdowns. At quarterback, Burks rushed 114 times for 936 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also completed 7 of 20 passes for 135 yards. Burks is a five-star recruit with the Hogville.net rankings. Miller finished 2017 with 78 tackles and eight sacks. This should be an outstanding game.

Pulaski Academy at Springdale Har-Ber, Friday, 7 p.m.

Tight end Hudson Henry is one of the top prospects in the nation. As a junior, Henry caught 72 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is the younger brother of Hunter and Hayden Henry. The Razorbacks are one of the five finalists for Henry. 2020 running back Jayden Kelley rushed 68 times for 485 yards and five touchdowns. Har-Ber 2019 wide receiver Hunter Wood caught 36 passes for 509 yards and five touchdowns last season. A sleeper at Har-Ber to watch is 2020 running back Emmanuel Smith. He was on the sophomore team most of the season, but did manage 16 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in varsity action. He has outstanding speed.

North Little Rock vs. Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington, Saturday, 4 p.m., Bentonville HS

​​​​​​​This game will possibly be the best game in the state this week. The two loaded teams are meeting at the neutral site. Running back, athlete Oscar Adaway committed to North Texas on Sunday. Running back Brandon Thomas was the MVP of the Class 7A state championship game last season. He led the Charging Wildcats rushing for 1,597 yards and 13 touchdowns. Tight end Drew Martin is committed to Memphis. A prospect to watch is 2021 offensive tackle Erin Smith. Defensive end Rashad Muhammad is a 2020 prospect as is safety David Smith. Booker T. Washington 2020 wide receiver Javian Hester has an offer to the Hogs and many others. The Hornets have a five-star senior safety in Daxton Hill who holds offers from schools all across the nation.

Bentonville West at Owasso (Okla.), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Wolverines are coming off a 9-2 season and seem primed to challenge North Little Rock and others for the state championship. Wide receiver Jadon Jackson and outside linebacker Kendall Young both hold offers from Arkansas and others. As a junior, Jackson caught 62 passes for 1,241 yards and 14 touchdowns. Young finished with 85 tackles and 12 sacks. Quarterback Will Jarrett is also one to watch. He completed 207 of 309 passes for 3,514 yards and 28 touchdowns last season with just three interceptions. Mike linebacker Jonas Higson is a 2020 prospect. He also plays wide receiver on offense catching 44 passes for 559 yards and a pair of touchdowns.