Fearless Friday recap Nov. 27

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- In one of the unprecedented endings of 2020, Little Rock Central high school beat Fayetteville 37-35 in the first round of the Arkansas 7A state playoffs.

The game was back and forth until the final play. Fayetteville had a one point lead over the Tigers with under ten seconds left. The play clock just a second quicker than the game clock, it was fourth down and 32 on the Bulldogs' 11 yard line when the ball was snapped with four seconds left.