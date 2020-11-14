Fearless Friday Statewide Recap: Week 11

PINE BLUFF, Ark. -- In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, we still had high school football in Arkansas. Now after a chaotic regular season, it's time for the playoffs.

Teams, left and right, are dropping out due to the coronavirus, but there are still games to be played. One of the best first round matchups can be found in 6A between the (4-3) Pine Bluff Zebras and the (5-5) Mountain Home Bombers.