Fearless Friday Statewide recap: Week 8

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Friday night has one of the best 4A games in the 2020 season. Undefeated Central Arkansas Christian and (6-1) Lonoke square off as the two programs are within reach of a conference title.

The Mustangs are (7-0) for the first time since 2005, when the program won nine straight games before suffering a loss. Their last conference title was in 2015.