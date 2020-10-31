Fearless Friday Statewide Recap: Week 9

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Over the last two years, the Bryant Hornets have sat on the Arkansas high school football throne winning back to back 7A state championships. The other team that has been close to dethroning them has been North Little Rock.

Having won the 7A state title in 2017, (7-0) North Little Rock knows what it takes to beat the best and it'll have to do that Friday night in the second to last game of the regular season.