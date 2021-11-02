Fearless Friday Team Rankings: 11-2-21

The Vilonia Eagles are knocking on the door to get into the overall top ten rankings.

Here’s this week’s list.

Number 10 is Jonesboro. Their two losses came against 7A Cabot and Conway.

Lake Hamilton falls to nine after losing to Benton.

Cabot is eight. The Panthers host North Little Rock Friday night.

Benton jumps up to seven. The Panthers finish up with Van Buren.

Bentonville is six.

Pulaski Academy moves up to five. The Bruins play Jacksonville Thursday night.

North Little Rock is four. The Charging Wildcats have losses to Bryant and Conway.

Fayetteville is three.

Conway is number two. The Wampus Cats host number one Bryant Friday night. One versus two for the conference title and the number one seed. Can’t wait to see this one play out.