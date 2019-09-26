Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Fatal accident leaves one dead and two injured in Washington County
Top Stories
Governor Hutchinson’s Weekly Address: 10 years of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery
Youth from grades 1-12 compete in first statewide Marksmanship Challenge
First-ever Crappie Expo in Hot Springs October 4-6
Commission grants $694,625 from wildlife fines for conservation education in Arkansas
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Gold standard: Fraser-Pryce stands out with hair, fast times
Top Stories
Trump tees it up with Hall of Fame golfers Player, Sörenstam
Top Stories
Liverpool, Spurs win after goalkeeper mistakes
The Latest: Price first US woman to win hammer gold
Coleman aims for men’s 100 gold at track worlds
Goalkeeping error gifts Liverpool 16th straight EPL win
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Fearless Friday Week 3 Recap
Fearless Friday Content
Posted:
Sep 26, 2019 / 11:54 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 26, 2019 / 12:35 PM CDT
Fox 16 Sports Photojournalist Justin Rotton brings us the action.