BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

When he was hired as an high school assistant coach at Pea Ridge in 2021, former Arkansas offensive lineman Brey Cook was thrilled for the opportunity.

Little did he know that he would soon be elevated to the head coaching position, something that happened within a year of coming into the program.

Cook is excited about where his program is headed as he enters a third season at the helm of the Blackhawks.

“We are very excited,” Cook said. “We were able to hire five new coaches – including a new offensive coordinator and a new defensive coordinator – and right now the number one thing is just about building relationships between those players and the coaches.

“The other thing is understanding the Xs and Os and the schemes and that’s one reason we are here today at this 7-on-7, to help get the passing game down…and get in as many of these and team camps as we can.”

Cook, the former Springdale Har-Ber standout who played at Arkansas from 2011-2014, is very effusive about his love for Pea Ridge.

“I love where I am at,” Cook said. “It is an awesome opportunity and is a blast to go to work every day doing something that I know and love.”



Cook’s hiring as head coach came on April 12, 2021, the day before his 28th birthday.

He had spent two years at Arkansas as a graduate assistant and a year at Memphis as assistant offensive line coach under then Tigers head coach Mike Norvell to start his coaching career.



His last stop before Pea Ridge was a year as run game coordinator and strength coach at Southwest Baptist, an NCAA Division II school in Boliver, Mo.

Cook ascended to head coach shortly after being hired originally as the offensive line coach, run game coordinator and strength coach at Pea Ridge.

He was hired by former Fort Smith Soutside head coach Jeff Williams, who had taken over the Blackhawks for former head coach Tony Travis as he focused on just being athletic director.

Williams left after one season to take over as athletic director at Siloam Springs.

“It was a good situation coming to Pea Ridge and getting to work with Coach Williams and Coach Travis,” Cook said. “That was one reason – at least part of – why I jumped at the chance.

“The other was Pea Ridge and just where the town and the community are going. To be able to work with guys like Coach Williams and Coach Travis, I knew it would be kind of the perfect way for me to develop as a future head coach.”

Cook was chosen over a pair of co-finalists in former Russellville and current Paris head coach Jeff Weaver and former Morrilton and Greenwood offensive coordinator and current Elkins head coach Zach Watson.

“It happened a little quicker than we anticipated and it is one of those things that you never feel 100 percent ready for, but I don’t think you do in situations like that,” Cook said.

“The biggest challenges for me were facing the logistics of catching up with everything that had to be done for season.

“I got hired in April and it is one of those things that you obviously plan for, but actually jumping right into it and installing an offense and a defense and all the equipment needs, scheduling – it took a couple of weeks to catch up on that.

“Outside of that, I feel like I had been prepared well and that’s a credit to the guys that I worked for.”

Cook has added five new coaches in the offseason in defensive coordinator Max Hotelling, offensive coordinator Vander Bowden, receivers coach Dallas Coleman, defensive backs coach Preston Cash and head junior high coach and quarterbacks coach Walker Cheevers.

Pea Ridge is its second season in Class 5A, competing in the 5A-West, which has powers Farmington, Shiloh Christian and Harrison among others.

The Blackhawks were 1-9 overall and 1-6 in conference action in Cook’s first year as head coach and finished 3-7 overall with the same league mark in 2022.

Last season opened with wins over Gravette and Huntsville and also included a 47-14 league win over Clarksville.

“It is a monster,” Cook said. “You are playing these monsters like Farmington, Shiloh and Harrison and we don’t even have a stop light in Pea Ridge yet. There are definitely some growing pains, but our kids have embraced that and we are not afraid of that at all. That is he kind of attitude that comes from being in Pea Ridge. It is a special place.”

Pear Ridge, which moved up from Class 4A to 5A in 2020, is one of the smaller schools in its current classification and thus getting numbers out for football is key.

“That’s huge and what it is all about right now,” Cook said. “I would say that our first true 5A class is our ninth grade one as far as football players go.

“Obviously we are recruiting the hallways and we are growing, but we are still small as far as our senior class goes, but they are very experienced.

It was recently announced by the Arkansas Activities Association that Pea Ridge will return to Class 4A in the 2024-2026 cycle and be the eighth largest school in that classification.

“We have a three-year starter at quarterback coming back and a four-year starter coming back at left tackle that started for us as a ninth grader,” Cook said. “We have got 13 kids coming back who played last year who played or started.”

That quarterback is Gavin Dixon, who is double threat signal caller.

“He is a very talented kid,” Cook said. “He is great. The passing game is good, but what we really excited about is his legs.”

Cook will be back coaching the offensive line this season.

“Coach (Jason) Upton worked with our offensive line last year, which really allowed for me to do those things as a head coach that you have to do with smaller staff and a head coach with less experience that has to focus on other things,” Cook said.

“But this year I am jumping back into the offensive line spot and I am very excited about that. I am really excited about that. It’s been fun so far this spring and summer to really get a bond with those guys that I didn’t have before.”

Cook signed as a free agent with the NFL’s Washington franchise in 2015, but injuries kept him from what at once looked like a promising professional future.

“My experience with my injuries has definitely helped me work with our kids in high school,” Cook said. “We have got some kids who will start for us now that are banged up and it’s been great to work with them from a coach’s standpoint, but know where they are coming from as well.”

Cook feels like his many roles prepared him for his current position.

“I ran the strength and conditioning and also at Southwest Baptist when I was there,” Cook said. “All those experiences have helped and the stuff that I have learned with Mike Norvell and doing stuff as as graduate assistant and obviously working here at Arkansas, it all kind of culminates to a fun program.”

Cook is also excited about the future of the Razorbacks and the return of Razorback offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who joins new defensive coordinator Travis Williams as the leaders of thew two sides of the football.

“I am excited about them,” Cook said. “I really am. Obviously with two big coordinator changes, it is a couple of curve balls, but I think we have the right guys in for the job. Of course, I worked for Coach Enos for two years so I joke that I know exactly how he likes his coffee, but I know he is going to put some good stuff on the field.”