BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

With Greenwood’s top two quarterbacks both hurt last Friday night, Bulldogs head coach Chris Young turned to a true safety value and a dominant offensive line and rushing attack.

Scott Holland took over the helm when backup signal caller Cooper Goodwin – filling in for injured starter Kane Archer (broken non-throwing wrist) – had to come out of the game with his own injury.

Holland – switching from jersey No. 82 to 10, proceeded to lead the offense to over 300 yards rushing, 250 coming from Brayedan Taylor, as Greenwood handled Siloam Springs 55-14.

“We feel like our offensive line is really coming on and we think we have eight guys up there that can do the job for us and we seven of them in at a time the other night,” Young said “We were just taking pressure off a young quarterback.

“I thought Scott did a great job for just practicing at quarterback for a week,” Young said. “We just wanted to take as much pressure off of him as we could and we were able to do that running the football.”

Archer, who has offers from Arkansas and a plethora of other college programs, has a chance to be back this week as Greenwood (4-0, 2-0) visits Van Buren (1-2, 0-1) on Friday night.

“They all three practiced and we are just going to see how this week goes,” Young said. “Kane has a cast on, but fortunately it is his non-throwing hand. It will probably be a game-time decision.

“We are really excited with how all three phases are going right now,” Young said. “We have been consistent in all three phases and I think when you can say that you have a chance to have a pretty good ball club.”

Greenwood won the state title in 2020 and has finished runner-up the past two seasons.

Davis has burst on the scene and 572 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns even as Greenwood, averaging 52 points per game, isn’t playing its starters much more than a half.

“He is a kid that we are really excited about this year,” Young said. “We thought he could be a surprise in our league this year because he had not played back there until this year and was banged up a little bit last year.

“I think he has over 400 yards the last two weeks and lot of those yards are after contact, which is a good thing. He is unique I that we don’t have to change personnel as he catches the ball really well. We feel like he is a kid that can really take our offense to the next level.”

Greenwood also has a deep receiving core with seniors LJ Robbins (22 receptions, 319 yards, 6 TDs) and Grant Karnes (23 catchers, 244 yards, 3 TDs) heading the pass catchers.

“It’s a fun group and really as talented a group as we have had fun a long time,” Young said. “You have 2 of them coming back off 1,000-yard seasons win LJ and Grant Karnes and they have really just picked it back up with they left off last year.

“A kid that has really come on is Isaiah Arrington. He is banged up a little bit right now with an ankle, but he is a kid that is going to be a college football player and is a junior right now. He has been a special for us.

“And then there’s Peyton Presson, a kid that had over 400 yard receiving game last year before he broke his collar bone. He got hurt in the preseason again and we are hoping to get him back sooner than later.

“Just a deep group that doesn’t allow people to focus on one guy and allows our quarterbacks to throw to the open receiver.”

The defense, giving up just 10 points per game, is led by junior defensive end Cash Archer, the quarterback’s older brother, who has a state’s best 11 sacks, Zac Zitzman’s 42 tackles and Zachary Edwards’ 40.

Van Buren is led by quarterback Bryce Perkins and running back Cameron Keller (325 yards rushing and 3 scores).

“It all starts win their quarterback, who is a three-year starter and has a ton of experience,” Young said. “He can beat you with his arm or his legs and is a really good player…When it comes to offense, they are one of the better teams in our conference.”

Greenwood faces another tough conference 6A-West race.

“I think our conference, especially at the top, is as good as any league in the state,” Young said. “It was pretty good last year with arguably us, Little Rock Christian, PA (Pulaski Academy), Benton and Catholic you can say are all better than they were last year.

“That is a lot of good football teams in our league, which we like because we like playing good teams around here. I think it makes us better toward the end of the season.

“We have a late schedule that is going to be tough. I think Russelleville, Lake Hamilton, PA and Little Rock Christian and Greenbrier could be the top five teams in our league. That’s who we finish up with.”

Photo by Ross Fubibayashi