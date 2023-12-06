BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

While Harding Academy’s final game this season will once again be in a familiar place for the fifth straight year, Wildcats head coach Neil Evans is not taking it for granted.

Harding Academy (14-0), which features Arkansas linebacking commit Wyatt Simmons (6-3, 215), will look to put a capper on a perfect season when it meets Rivercrest (12-2) for the Class 4A championship Saturday night at 6:30 in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

The Wildcats, who won three consecutive Class 3A state titles from 2019-2021 before moving up to Class 4A and falling to Malvern last year, will be making their 14th state championship game appearance overall and looking for their 10th title.

“It’s a pretty special time of year, in the playoffs if you are there it’s fun, but to be one of the…last two getting to play is very surreal,” Evans said. “I am grateful and humbled to be able to represent our staff and our players and to be such a small part of a rich history in a program that has been in this spot long before I was even on this planet.

“…I’ve got a lot of emotions when I just think about it. I’m probably a little sleep deprived at the same time, too. But just feel very grateful, very humbled to be able to be a part of something like this.”

The game is a rematch of the 2010 Class 3A championship game in which Rivercrest downed Harding Academy 13-10 and the 2015 one that Harding Academy 33-18.

This season’s Rivercrest has won 11 straight games after a 1-2 start to the season that included loses to Little Rock Mills (55-34) and Valley View (47-25).

The Colts have ripped off postseason wins over Mena (36-0), Gravette (40-0) Arkadelphia (36-12) and Warren (24-14).

They are making their 11th state championship game appearance with the last one being a 58-20 loss to Shiloh Christian in 2020’s Class 4A title game.

“They (the Colts) are similar to us in terms of tradition,” Evans said. “Their players and community, their admin, they are right there where they expect to be. They have a long history of playing very late in the year.

“When you look at them, they are very, very fast, very, very physical and two of the best linebacker tandems in high school football. They will strike you and are very aggressive on defense. They force you to throw the ball and to throw the ball very quick.

“Then you look at them offensively, their offensive line is very aggressive, they have a stable of backs, they have multiple ways to get their athletes the ball.”

Harding Academy, which has outscored its foes 579-239 this season, grabbed impressive regular season wins over Class 5A East winner Valley View, Class 3A finalist Booneville and Louisiana power Ouachita Christian.

The Wildcats has ousted Gentry (49-12), Malvern (58-34), Ashdown (48-14) and Elkins (41-27) in the postseason to get back to War Memorial Stadium.

“We beat some really good teams and been in some marquee games,” Evans said. “Our players have a lot of confidence. They’ve proven themselves. They should be confident. They belong there.”

Simmons, who has 77 tackles with 12 of them for lost yardage, is moved around while heading up the defense.

“The way he has helped us is one, he is one of the fastest linebackers I have ever seen with my own eyes in high school football,” Evans said. “He can really, really run. We have been able to surround him with a very good defensive line this year that has kept him free and allowed him to free and be able to be unblocked a lot of times.

“It is a lot of our game plan, a lot of our scheme is center around being able to keep him free.”

Junior quarterback Owen Miller has thrown for over 3,000 yards with 45 touchdowns and also rushed for over 700 yards and 11 additional scores.

“I think his ability to extend plays keeps him from being in bad situations,” Evans said. “…I use this term a lot and the players make fun of me, but I think he is a pro just in the way he approaches a game, the way he approaches practice, the way he approaches preparation.

“…And I’ll speak to his character. He is probably one of the most competitive people I have ever been around.”

The Wildcats will be without tailback Issac Baker, who is out with a broken collarbone after rushing for 877 yards, catching 45 passes for 770 yards and accounting for 21 touchdowns via the ground and air.

After kicker Kyle Ferrie graduated and took over Mississippi State’s placement chores as a freshman, Griffin Thomas stepped up to make 6 of 8 field goals (with a long of 48), 73 of 77 extra points, had a whopping 77 kickoff touchbacks and average 38.9 yards per punt.

“We have got a system so far that has played complimentary football,” Evans said.

No. 2 seed Harding University (13-0) will host No. 3 seed Lenoir Rhyne (13-1) in a NCAA Division II semifinals at 11 a.m. on a First Security Field that the Searcy-based high school and college programs share.

Top seed Colorado School of the Mines hosts fourth-seeded Kutztown in the other semifinal.

“It’s really cool for the city for both programs all around,” Evans said. “I’m happy for our fans and alumni. It’s exciting to be a part of something that can bring joy.”