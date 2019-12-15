Harding Academy Goes 15-0, Takes 3A Title vs Osceola

Harding Academy defeats Osceola 51-26 in 3A State Championship

Shot and voiced by Fox 16’s Nick Walters

Little Rock — The Harding Academy Wildcats aren’t just Arkansas 3A High School Football State Champions.

They’re your unbeaten state champs.

Despite trailing at halftime, the Wildcats would earn their first state title since 2012 in large part thanks to a dominant 24-0 run in the third quarter.

Harding Academy’s 51-26 win vs Osceola marks the second team from Searcy to hoist a football championship trophy at War Memorial Stadium this year.

🏆 3A Arkansas State Champs 🏆

THE HARDING ACADEMY WILDCATS



Harding Academy 51 Osceola 26@FOX16News | @KARK4News pic.twitter.com/lHMHcBe4Nj — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) December 15, 2019

Crosstown team Searcy Lions defeated Benton in the 6A Final earlier in December.

There are only eight occurrences in Arkansas high school football history in which two teams from the same city were declared state champions the same year.

Harding Academy head coach Neil Evans is proud to bring a title home to Searcy and for the Wildcats.

“It feels really good to give these players, this school, and this community something that they have desperately wanted,” Evans said. “These players have worked for it.”