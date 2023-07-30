BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

When the Hot Springs football squad takes the field to open 2023 preseason practice on Monday, it will do so with the earned respect of its peers.

Trojans head coach Darrell Burnett heads into his fifth year with a program that won just a single game the season before he took over to one returning 15 starters from a 7-5 campaign last season.

“They are taking pride and they have worked hard at it, but – we’re not negative – but we are going to keep them humble and let them them know that 5-5 was mediocre and 7-4 is just two games above mediocre,” Burnett said.

“We are letting them know that if you want people to talk about you then play past Thanksgiving and do so on a consistent basis. That’s our goal.”

Little Rock Parkview head coach Brad Bolding and Benton head coach Brad Harris are two fellow Class 6A program bosses that lauded the revival of Hot Springs, who opens its season August 25 at Vilonia.

“It makes you feel good and it shows the work the kids and coaches have put into it,” Burnett said. “Now I wish our kids look like Brad’s – both Brads. They have got muscles coming out of their ears. We are still trying to get to that stage.

“But it is just nice to be able to stand up and compete against them. Now we have got to expect to win. That it the phase that we should be at because a few years ago going up against them wouldn’t have been pretty and we would have had to coach them on how got handle their emotions.

“Now we have to push them over the edge and say ‘you’re there, you just have got to do the little things that people don’t talk about’ and how you handle yourself on and off the field.”

Burnett is not shying away from heightened expectations.

“We are expecting big things,” Burnett said. “We are not going to downplay it, we are not going to sugar coat it and say ‘well, we hope to compete, we hope to sneak into the playoffs.’ That’s not it. That’s not our standards. Our kids, our coaches – everybody knows that. It’s our job to get it there.”

Even though the Trojans return the 15 starters, Burnett says that summer 7-on-7 events and team camps were used to figure if position changes might be best.

“That is what we are doing now,” Burnett said. “Trying to move this guy here and move this guy there. Where do you feel more comfortable? What you like abate scheme and what we are doing now. We are just trying to get them to play fast and compete, bu that is what we have the summer for in Arkansas.”

Hot Springs has two Division I wide receiver prospects in Octavious Rhodes (6-4, 175), who had 40 catches for 821 yards and 14 touchdowns, and T.J. Brogdon (6-1, 170), who hauled in 27 passes for 533 yards and a trio of scores in seven games before getting injured.

“Of course, we have got those big-time D-1 receivers outside, but like I told them we, now you have that added spotlight and you are not sneaking up on nobody no more,” Burnett said. “The bullseye is now on you.”

They also have a tailback returning in Perry Jones (6-0, 190), who had 179 carries for 779 yards and and 13 touchdowns in 2022.

“We have a three-year starting running back (Jones) coming back that had over 800 yards,” Burnett said. “Our offensive line has some of our hardest-working and greatest kids. We’ve got some safeties that played a lot.”

There is a solid quarterback duo in senior all-state starter Matt Contreras (5-10, 170), who passed for 2,552 yards and 31 touchdowns last season and junior Sean Elia (6-2, 165).

“Our JV quarterback is good, that’s Sean and he started every JV game last year,” He is about 6-2, can throw, is fast and can run, too. Then you got Matt and I wish I could put some shoe soles in the there and get him to 6-1. If he was, he would probably have about 30 offers.

“But he is what he is, confident, got a little cockiness to him. He’s a baseball guy. He can make any and every throw and he knows it. That’s good. I would rather have a quarterback like that than a quarterback that is unsure, who can’t push the ball downfield because that is what we have got to do.”

Kendall Williams heads up the Hot Springs defense after having 134 tackles last season, forcing six fumbles, recovering four and blocking three kicks.

Senior defensive tackle Damarius Porter (6-0, 250) had 66 tackles and 4 sacks in 2022 while senior Kaleb Kalex (6-0, 175) has started at both linebacker and safety and had 37 stops last season.

“On defense, we’ve got Kendall Williams that we are playing at D-end and middle linebacker,” Burnett said. “We got some pieces, but those individual pieces don’t mean anything unless you connect all the pieces.

“We lost our playmaker Derrick Hicks. We have to find us a linebacker and a right corner. We have got some pieces that we have to plug in and that is going to be the difference between five wins, seven wins and going undefeated.

“So that’s the thing we have to do as staff and as players. It’s the little things – look a catch in, break a ball up, communication – and once we put it all together, we have a chance.”

Photo by John D. James