BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Sheridan may have had just two winning high school football seasons since 2000, but the Yellowjackets just swung for the fences and connected.

Legendary former Pulaski Academy Kevin Kelley has agreed to become Sheridan’s next gridiron head coach after a three-year break from coaching high school football.

Kelley was 216-29-1 at Pulaski Academy from 2003-2020 while winning nine state titles, including six in seven years from 2014-2020.

He was named the 2016 National High School Coach of the Year by USA Today and elected into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

Kelley earned national recognition for his success and a penchant for almost always going for it on fourth down, punting just 8 times in 18 years, as well for on-side kickoffs after scoring.

“I kept thinking the whole time I was away, and I never really was away because I spent some time, a little short time with (the New England) Patriots and spent some time consulting with some high schools literally across America – New Jersey, San Antonio and others – and writing articles for an NFL site and working for Hooten’s (Arkansas football),” Kelley said Tuesday night.

“I was still watching film and in the game, but what it did was give me time away to take away the emotional part of it and be a little bit more of a fan. And then just take a look at myself.

“But I did miss being with a group of guys aiming for a common goal. That’s the thing that kept coming back to me. I love the strategy, I love the chess game involved. I love all that stuff.”

Kelley, who was the head coach at Football Championship Series Presbyterian College for one season, admits he is a football coach through and through.

“People will say that coaching doesn’t define me or whatever peoplek say now, but it does define me,” Kelley said. “I’m a coach, I love being a coach and I love everything about it. So I did miss it.

“At the same time, I loved the last couple years of my life and I wouldn’t trade that either. I got to spend a lot more time with the family and have a little bit of a normal life.

“So I just think God works out things like they are suppose to be and right now I think this is how they are supposed to be.”

He got to meet with Sheridan parents and players on Tuesday night and takes over for Tyler Turner, who resigned after one season to return to the head coaching post at Nashville (Tenn.) Goodpasture Christian.

The Yellowjackets were 3-7 and will look to have a winning season for first time since 2007.

“People were really supportive tonight,” Kelley said. “Last year they won three games and they were competitive in a couple more and got a little taste for it. Hopefully that pushes them to want to buy into a different style of football and a chance to want to start over a little bit.

“I am hoping that the town and the parents buy in and if they do usually the kids will. If that happens then you’ve got a chance no matter what your philosophy is.”

New England head coach and six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick praised Kelly to the Boston Herald newspaper back in 2016.

“Kevin Kelley is probably the top high school coach in the country,” Belichick said. “I’ve followed him. He’s a little unconventional, but he’s had great success. He’s had a lot of NFL talent come through (Pulaski Academy). We’ve had a couple other ones here. I have a great respect for Coach Kelley and the program he runs, and some of the creative things that he does.”

He spent the last two years in private business.

“My son and myself and two friends started a kids fitness center last year and a 55-and-up fitness center and it just wasn’t the time last year,” Kelley said. “So timing was better this year and I’ve got some friends from Sheridan that told me it’s a great place.

“I like a challenge and wanted to have a chance to build something. I just started talking to the people, really liked them and you look up and here we are.”

Sheridan Superintendent Dr. Karla Neathery is obviously pleased with landing someone with the resume of Kelley, who became the fastest Arkansas coach to win 200 games, doing so in 235 games.

He led Puklaski Academy to the nine state titles in 12 championship game appearances while also making 15 trips to the semifinals and 18 quarterfinal ones.

“We are very excited to hire someone with Coach Kelley’s incredible record of success,” Leathery said. “Coach Kelley’s unique approach and vast knowledge of the game have led to many great achievements.

“This is certainly a home-run hire, and we look forward to a bright future for the Yellowjacket football program under Coach Kelley’s leadership.”